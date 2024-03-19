Q4 2023 Relmada Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Tim McCarthy - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. With me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Sergio Traversa; and Chief Financial Officer, Maged Shenouda. This afternoon Relmada issued a press release providing a business update announcing financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31st, 2023.
Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
