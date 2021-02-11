Q3 2021 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Greenply Industries Limited Q3 and 9 months FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gavin Desa of CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gavin Desa -



Thank you. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Greenply Industries Q3 and 9-month FY '21 earnings call. We have with us today, Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Manoj Tulsian, CEO; and the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Mukesh Agarwal.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature, and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the result presentation that was sent to you earlier.



I would now like to invite Mr. Manoj Tulsian to begin the proceedings of this call. Thank you. Over to you, Manoj.



Manoj Tulsian - Greenply Industries Limited - Joint MD,