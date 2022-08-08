Q1 2023 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Greenply Industries Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Phillip Capital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dhiral Shah of Phillip Capital, PCG Desk. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Dhiral Shah - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd. - Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Greenply Industries Q1 FY '23 conference call. In the panel today, we have Mr. Manoj Tulsian, Joint MD and CEO; Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Kalani, CFO; and Mr. Gautam Jain, AVP, Strategy and Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements made in today's discussions may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the result presentation that was sent to you earlier.



I now