Q3 2024 Greenply Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 FY24 earning conference call of Greenply Industries hosted by Asian Market Securities Limited. This conference may contain forward looking statements about the company which are basis on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of a company as on date of this call.



These statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ from such expectations, projections, et cetera, whether expressed or implied. Participants are requested to exercise caution while referring to such statements and remarks.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Bhatelia from Asian Market Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you sir.



Karan Bhatelia Asian Markets Securities-Analyst



Thanks, Muskhan. Hi, everyone. On behalf of Asian Market Securities, we thank you for joining us on the Greenply Industries 3Q and nine months FY24 earnings conference