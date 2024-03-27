Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial), a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services, has reported an insider selling activity. CEO Lee Shavel sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Over the past year, the insider, Lee Shavel, has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of insider activities at Verisk Analytics Inc, where there has been a trend of more insider selling than buying. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 17 insider sells. On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Verisk Analytics Inc were trading at $233.8 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $34.046 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 56.53, which is above both the industry median of 17.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding the stock's valuation, with a share price of $233.8 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $251.37, Verisk Analytics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction adds to the data points that market watchers may consider when observing insider trends and the valuation of Verisk Analytics Inc's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.