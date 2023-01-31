Jan 31, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Navin Agrawal - SKP Securities - Analyst



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited and SKP Securities, it's my pleasure to welcome you to MCFL's Q3 FY23 earnings webinar. We have with us Mr. Nitin Kantak, Whole-Time Director, a 39 years veteran in the fertilizers business at the Adventz Group. Along with him, we have Mr. Muralidharan, Chief Financial Officer, whom most of you have already met in past webinar. All participant lines have been muted and this webinar is being recorded for compliance reasons. We'll have opening remarks and presentation from Mr. Kantak and Mr. Muralidharan followed by Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kantak.



Nitin Kantak - Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited - Whole-Time Director



Thanks Navin, for this conference call and very good morning to all of you. Warm welcome for attending this call. I would like to start with giving you an overview of the fertilizers scene. Overall, the fertilizer sector performed well during this quarter. The global supplies of key