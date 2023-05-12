May 12, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
Nitin Kantak - Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited - Whole-Time Director
Nikhil Saboo - SKP Securities Ltd. - Analyst
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you on behalf of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizer Limited and SKP Securities to this financial result webinar. We have with us Mr. Nitin Kantak, Whole-Time Director, and Mr. Muralidharan, CFO. All participants' lines have been muted and this webinar is being recorded for compliance reasons. We'll have the opening remarks and the presentation from Mr. Kantak and Mr. Muralidharan followed by a question-and-answer session.
Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Kantak.
Nitin Kantak - Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited - Whole-Time Director
Thank you, Mr. Nikhil, for this conference call, and very good morning to all. Warm welcome to all of you attending this call. Let me give you a short overview of the agriculture scenario and fertilizer business environment
