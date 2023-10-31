Oct 31, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Navin Agrawal - SKP Securities Ltd. - Moderator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited and SKP Securities, it's a pleasure to welcome you to MCFL's Q2 FY24 earnings webinar.



We have with us Mr. Nitin Kantak, Whole-Time Director, along with Mr. T M Muralidharan, CFO, who have already been meeting. All participant lines have been placed on mute, and this webinar is being recorded for compliance reason. We'll have the opening remarks and a presentation by the management followed by Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kantak.



Nitin Kantak - Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited - Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Navin-ji, for this conference call. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, esteemed investors partners, and colleagues. I'm delighted to welcome you all to our Q2 investor meet today, and I'm truly excited to share the remarkable journey of MCFL over the past quarter. Despite facing several challenges, our company has continued to shine, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in