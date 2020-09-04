Q1 2021 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Hemant Bakhru - Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. - Head, IR



Thank you. Good evening, everybody. I'm Hemant Bakhru, Head, Investor Relations at Jubilant Life Sciences. Thank you for being with us on our Q1 FY21 earnings conference call. I would like to remind you that some of the statements made on the call today could be forward-looking in nature and a detailed disclaimer in this regard has been included in the press release that has been shared on our website.



On the call today we have Mr. Shyam Bhartia, Chairman; Mr. Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma; Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, CEO, Life Science Ingredients; and Mr. Alok Vaish, President and CEO, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. I now invite Mr.