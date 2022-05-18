Q4 2022 Orient Bell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Orient Bell Limited Q4 and FY22 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rishav Das from Pareto Capital. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Rishav Das - Pareto Capital - IR



Thanks Vivian. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Rishav Das from Pareto Capital. We represent investor relations for Orient Bell. On behalf of Orient Bell, I welcome you all to our Q4 and FY22 earnings conference call. I have with me from the management, Mr. Aditya Gupta, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Himanshu Jindal, Chief Financial Officer.



We will have brief opening remarks from the management followed by the Q&A session. Please note that certain statements made during this call may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements at subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or projections to differ materially from these statements.



Orient Bell Limited will not be in any