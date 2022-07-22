Q1 2023 Orient Bell Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Orient Bell Limited Q1 FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Smit Shah from Pareto Capital.



Smit Shah - Pareto Capital - IR



Thanks, Sanjoo. Good afternoon, everyone, this is Smit Shah from Pareto Capital. We represent Investor Relations for Orient Bell. On behalf of Orient Bell, I welcome you all to our Q1 FY23 earning conference call. I have with me from the management, Mr. Aditya Gupta, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Himanshu Jindal, Chief Financial Officer. We will have a brief opening remarks from the management, followed by a Q&A.



Please note that certain statements made during this call, may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, and uncertainties. Orient Bell Limited will not be in a way responsible for any actions taken, based on such statements, and undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements.