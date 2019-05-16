Q4 2019 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KRBL Limited Post-Q4 FY '19 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rushad Kapadia from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rushad Kapadia -



Thank you, [Bikram]. Good evening, everybody, and welcome to the KRBL Limited Q4 FY '19 Results Con Call.



We have with us from the management, Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer.



I would now like to hand over the call to the members of the management to take this forward. Thank you, and over to you, sirs.



Rakesh Mehrotra - KRBL Limited - CFO



Good evening, ladies and gentleman. Welcome to KRBL Limited's Q4 FY '19 and FY '19 Earnings Conference call. Thank you, ICICI Securities for organizing this call today.



Our investor presentation