Q2 2020 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KRBL Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Steven. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q2 FY '20 Results Conference Call of KRBL Limited. We have with us today Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra, Chief Finance Officer.



Now I hand over the call to the management for their discussion on Q2 FY '20 results. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rakesh Mehrotra - KRBL Limited - CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to KRBL Limited Q2 FY '20 and Half Year Ended September 2019 Earning Conference Call. Thank you ICICI Securities