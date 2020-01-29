Jan 29, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KRBL Limited Q3 and 9 months FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddharth from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Siddharth Rangnekar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Communications Private Limited - IR Manager
That you. Welcome to KRBL's Quarter 3 and 9M FY '20 Earnings Conference Call For Analysts and Investors.
Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer.
We propose to commence with an update on the financial performance by Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra. Thereafter, we will have Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, sharing his perspectives. After the opening remarks from the management, the forum will be open for an interactive question-and-answer session.
A cautionary note. Certain statements that may be made
Q3 2020 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 29, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...