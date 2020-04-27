KRBL Ltd Business Update Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KRBL's conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddharth Rangnekar from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Siddharth Rangnekar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Communications Private Limited - IR Manager



Thank you. Welcome to today's call hosted by KRBL to discuss some measures taken by the company to address the COVID-19 situation. We had canceled the previous conference call on this subject, so before we commence today, apologies for that.



Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer.



They propose to commence with an update with Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, JMD; and he will be followed by Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, CMD, who will share his perspectives with you. After the opening remarks from the management, the forum will be