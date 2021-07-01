Q4 2021 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 01, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to KRBL Limited Q4 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddharth Rangnekar CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Siddharth Rangnekar - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Communications Private Limited - IR Manager



Thank you, Nirav. Welcome to KRBL Limited Quarter 4 and FY '21 Earnings Conference Call for analysts and investors. I take great pleasure in introducing senior members of the management team on today's call.



Joining us are Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; Ms. Priyanka Mittal, Whole Time Director and Head International Division; Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head of Domestic Division; and Mr. Rakesh Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer.



We propose to commence with updates from Mr. Mehrotra on the overall financial performance. Mr. Ayush Gupta on the domestic business, Ms. Priyanka Mittal with perspectives on exports; and