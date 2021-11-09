Q2 2022 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Welcome to KRBL Limited quarter 2 and H1 FY '22 earnings conference call. We have Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head, Domestic Division; and Mr. Ashish Jain, Chief Financial Officer. We propose to commence with updates from Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman, with views on the industry, business and broad strategy. He would be followed by Mr. Ayush Gupta, who would take us through perspectives on the domestic business. Thereafter, we shall have the financial review presented by Mr. Ashish Jain.