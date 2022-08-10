Q1 2023 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

KRBL Limited's First Quarter FY '23 Earnings Conference Call for analysts and investors. Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head Domestic Division; and Mr. Ashish Jain, Chief Financial Officer.



We propose to begin with updates from Mr. Mittal with views on the industry, business and broad strategy. He will then be followed by Mr. Ayush Gupta, who will take us through the perspectives on domestic business. Thereafter, we still have the financial overview, presented by Mr. Ashish Jain.