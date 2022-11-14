Q2 2023 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

We propose to begin with updates from Mr. Mittal with views on the industry, the business and broad strategy. We shall then have Mr. Ayush Gupta, who will take us through the perspectives on domestic business. Thereafter, we shall have the financial overview