Q1 2024 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Ashish Jain - KRBL Limited - CFO



Thank you for joining us. Welcome to the Q1 FY'24 earnings conference call for analysts and investors of KRBL Limited. Today, we have several key speakers on the call: Mr. Anil Kumar Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head of the domestic division.



To kick off the call, Mr. Mittal will provide updates on the business industry and our overall strategy. Following that, Ayush will delve into the perspectives of our domestic business. Finally, I will present the financial overview of the company for the first quarter of current financial year. Once the management has concluded their opening remarks, we will open the floor for an interactive Q&A session.

