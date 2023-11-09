Q2 2024 KRBL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Ashish Jain - KRBL Limited - CFO



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call for analysts and investors of KRBL Limited. Today, we have Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Ayush Gupta, Head of Domestic Division, as key speakers on the call. To kick off the call, Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta will provide updates on the business, industry and an overall clarity on behalf of Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Kumar Mittal. Following that, Ayush will delve into the perspectives of our domestic business. Finally, I will present the financial overview of the company for the second quarter Q2 and H1 of FY '23, '24.



Once the management has concluded their opening remarks, we will open the floor for an