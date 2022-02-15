Q3 2022 Cupid Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY22 Earnings Conference Call of Cupid Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Binay Sarda from Christensen Advisory. Thank you, and over to you.



Binay Sarda - Christensen Advisory - IR



Thanks, [Margarit]. Good evening to all of you and thanks for joining this Q3 FY22 Earnings Call for Cupid Limited. We have mailed the results press release to you. I hope you have received the same, and we've also uploaded this on our website and the stock exchange.



To discuss the results and address the queries of investors, we've with us, Mr. Om Garg, Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Mr. Garg will give a brief overview of the quarter gone past, and then we'll open the floor over to Q&A session.



I would like to remind you that everything said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future, which can be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed in conjunction with the uncertainties and