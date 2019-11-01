Q2 2020 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Bhavin Gandhi - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities, it gives us great pleasure to once again host the management of Indian Oil Corporation for the 2Q FY '20 conference call.



Without much ado, I would like to hand over the call to the management of Indian Oil Corporation for their initial remarks. Over to you, sir.



Matthew Thomas - Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Chief General Manager of Corporate Treasury



Yes. Thank you, Bhavin. Good afternoon, friends. We, from Indian Oil, are happy to be before you in the wake of the Q2 results.



From the management side, we have with us our Director of Finance, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta; and General Manager Corporate Finance; Mr. Rohit Kumar Agrawal; Mr. Prabhat Himatsingka, Deputy General Manager Corporate Treasury; and myself, Matthew, the CGM Corporate Treasury.



And before we go ahead with the question-and-answer session, as usual, as we have been doing in the