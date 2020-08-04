Q1 2021 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Bhavin Gandhi - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Batlivala & Karani, it gives us great pleasure to host the management of Indian Oil corporation for this 1Q FY '21 post result conference call. Without much ado, I would now like to hand over the proceedings to the management of the Company for the initial remarks, after which we open the floor to your Q&A session. Over to you, sir.



Avinash Singhal;Management Treasury -



Thank you, Mr. Bhavin. We welcome you to quarterly earnings call. From management side, we have Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director of Finance, Indian Oil; Mr. Matthew Thomas, Executive Director, Corporate Finance and Treasury. Along with them, we have Mr. Prabhat Himatsingka, DGM Treasury, and myself, Avinash Singhal, Management Treasury. To begin with, Director Finance will briefly touch upon the performance highlights for the quarter gone by. Thereafter, we will take questions from you slides. I would now request Director of