Aug 02, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to Indian Oil Corporation Limited Q1 FY '22 Limited Call organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Harshraj Aggarwal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Harshraj Aggarwal - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you. A very good afternoon to all on behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities. I welcome you all to the post-result conference call with the management of Indian Oil Corporation. It gives us great pressure to once again host the management for this post-result discussion. I would now like to hand it over to the management for initial remarks, post which we'll open the floor for interactive session. Over to you, sir.



Prabhat Himatsingka - Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Deputy General Manager of Corporate Treasury



Thank you, Mr. Aggarwal. We welcome