Q4 2020 Balaji Amines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Rohit Sinha - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global Financial Services, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY '20 earnings conference call of Balaji Amines Limited. We have with us today Mr. Ram Reddy, Promoter and Managing Director of Balaji Amines.