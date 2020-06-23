Jun 23, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Balaji Amines Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohit Sinha from Emkay Global.
Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sinha.
Rohit Sinha - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global Financial Services, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY '20 earnings conference call of Balaji Amines Limited. We have with us today Mr. Ram Reddy, Promoter and Managing Director of Balaji Amines. We request the management for their opening remarks, post
Q4 2020 Balaji Amines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 23, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...