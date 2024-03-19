Half Year 2024 Remgro Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jannie Durand - Remgro Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to our interim results presentation for the period ended December 30, 2023. Before we go into the detail of everything, I should forewarn you that today's results presentation will be longer than usual, given the corporate actions we've been executed on last year, and I need to provide you with some context of the numbers behind them and as well as the corporate actions that we've done.



The outline of today's presentation is really three areas of focus. Firstly, I will give an overview of the salient features of our results for the period under review. This will include providing you have a recap of our key strategic priorities as communicated in our previous results presentation, I will then also give you a sense of our own assessment of the progress we've been making in