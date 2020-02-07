Q3 2020 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Emami Limited's Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Percy Panthaki from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Percy.
Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP
Good evening, everyone. I have with me, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; and Mr. Rajesh Sharma, VP, Finance from Emami, to take you through the third quarter results. So without further ado, over to you, Mr. Goenka.
Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Wholetime Director
Thank you, Percy. A very good evening, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the third quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2019. We are very happy to inform that we posted broad-based growth in most of our brands, except for the winter portfolio and Male Grooming range. The delayed onset of winter, unfortunately had severe impact on the performance of
