Q4 2020 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP
Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of IIFL Securities, this is Percy Panthaki here hosting the call for Emami. And we have with us Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; and Mr. Rajesh Sharma, VP, Finance, to take us through the Q4 results.
So without further ado, I'll hand over to Mr. Goenka.
Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Wholetime Director
All right. Thank you, Percy. Hope my voice is audible because I'm calling from the mobile. Is it clear?
Operator
Yes, sir. Yes.
Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Wholetime Director
Okay. Excellent. So a very good evening, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2020. I hope all of you and your loved ones are safe and healthy.
The current financial year has started during an unprecedented time and millions across the globe have been affected by this COVID-19 pandemic and deeply impacting the lives and livelihood of people.
