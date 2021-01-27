Q3 2021 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Emami Q3 call. Emami has reported very good results with top line growing at about 15% and EBITDA growing at about 30%. So without further ado, to take you through the story behind the numbers, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Mohan Goenka, who is also accompanied by VP Finance, Mr. Rajesh.



Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Wholetime Director



Yes. Thank you, Percy. Very good evening, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the third quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2020. I hope all of you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. I'm very happy to inform