Q4 2021 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Percy. A very good evening, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March '21. I hope all of you and your loved ones are safe and keep in good health in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic.



I really don't need to tell you about the second wave of the pandemic, severity of which