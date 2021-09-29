Emami Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the 38th AGM of Emami Limited. This Annual General Meeting is being held through video conferencing or other audiovisual means. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Now I will hand over the [speech] 0:54 to Shri R. S. Goenka.



R. S. Goenka -



Respected Board members and our dear shareholders, a very good morning to all of you. I, along with my colleague and co-founder, Shri R. S. Agarwal, welcome you all to the 38th Annual General Meeting of your company, Emami Limited. I hope all of you and your loved ones are safe and keeping well in these tough times.



This 38th AGM is being held through video conference via the CDSL platform in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI listing regulations. We have sufficient quorum of members present for the AGM. Participation of members through video conference is being recorded for the purpose of quorum as per the circulars issued by MCA and Section 103 of the Companies Act 2013.



I now