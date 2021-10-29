Q2 2022 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Emami Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Percy Panthaki from IIFL Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining this Q2 conference call of Emami Limited. From the management, we have Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, VP Finance; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO of International Business; Mr. Vinod Rao, President, Sales; and Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare Division.



Without further ado, I'll hand over to the management. Over to you, sir.



Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Wholetime Director



Thank you, Percy, and very good afternoon, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September '21. I hope all of you and your loved ones are safe and