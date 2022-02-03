Q3 2022 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. I take great pleasure in welcoming you to the Q3 FY '22 Conference Call of Emami Limited. I have with me from the management, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Vinod Rao, President, Sales; and Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare division. Without further ado, I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Goenka for his initial remarks. .



Over to you, sir.



Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Wholetime Director



Thank you, Percy.



A very good afternoon, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the third quarter and 9