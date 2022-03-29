Mar 29, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Emami Limited Conference Call to discuss acquisition of Dermicool brand hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sameer Gupta from IIFL Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Gupta.



Sameer Gupta - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Thanks, Nirav. Good day, everyone, and I'd like to first thank Emami to give us this opportunity to host this call. And we have Mr. Mohanji and Mr. Rajesh Sharma from Emami side, who'll be addressing all your queries regarding this acquisition of Dermicool that they have announced. And without taking more time, I would request Mohanji and Rajesh to address with their opening remarks.



Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director



Thank you, Sameer, and a very good afternoon, friends. I welcome you all to this conference call. We are very happy to announce that on 25th March 2022, Emami Limited entered