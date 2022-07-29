Q1 2023 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Mr. Mohan Goenka, Director; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Vinod Rao, President, Sales; Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President Healthcare division and Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR.



Thank you, Percy. Very good evening friends. I welcome you all to this conference call on Emami's result for the first quarter of FY '23. As you all