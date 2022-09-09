Emami Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 09, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear members, good morning. Welcome to the 39th AGM of Emami Limited. This Annual General Meeting is being held through video conferencing or other audio visual means. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I will hand over the stage to R. S. Goenka, Chairman of the company. Over to you, sir.



R. S. Goenka -



Respective Board members and dear shareholders, a very good morning to all of you. I, along with my colleague and co-founder, Shri R. S. Agarwal, welcome you all to the 39th Annual General Meeting of your company, Emami Limited. Hope all of you are safe and in good health.



This 39th AGM is being held through video conference via the CDSL platform in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, applicable provisions of the Company's Act 2013 and the SEBI listing regulations. We have the requisite quorum present through video conference to conduct the proceedings of this Annual General Meeting.



We have sufficient quorum of members present for the Annual General Meeting; 90 members are present through video conferencing