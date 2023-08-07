Q1 2024 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Emami Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Percy Panthaki from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Percy Panthaki - IIFL Research - VP
Hi. Good afternoon. Welcome to this call for the Emami results. With me, I have from the management, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare Division; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR.
Without further ado, I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Mohan Goenka, who will take you through the results presentation. Over to you, sir.
Mohan Goenka - Emami Limited - Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
Thank you, Percy. Very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. I welcome you all to this conference call
