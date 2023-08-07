Q1 2024 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Hi. Good afternoon. Welcome to this call for the Emami results. With me, I have from the management, Mr. Mohan Goenka, Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare Division; Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR.



Thank you, Percy. Very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. I welcome you all to this conference call