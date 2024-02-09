Feb 09, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Emami Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Percy Panthaki from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Percy Panthaki - IIFL Securities Limited - Analyst
Hi, everyone. Good evening, and welcome to this Q3 and nine-month FY24 results call for Emami. On the call with us from the management, we have Mr. Mohan Goenka, Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman; Mr. Vivek Dhir, CEO, International Business; Mr. Gul Raj Bhatia, President, Healthcare Division; Mr. Manish Gupta, President, Sales; and Mr. Rajesh Sharma, President, Finance and IR.
I'll hand over the call to management for their initial remarks, and then we'll open up for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Mohan Goenka - Emami Ltd - Vice Chairman & Wholetime Director
Thank you, Percy. Very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank
Q3 2024 Emami Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...