Q1 2022 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, (inaudible). Good afternoon, everyone. This is Swati from Investor Relations team at Nucleus Software. A very warm welcome to all of you for this Nuclear Software earnings conference call for the first quarter ended as on June 30, 2021. For discussion, we have here from the management team, Mr. Vishnu R. Dusad, our Managing Director, Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO, Mr. Anurag Mantri, CFO, and Executive Director, Mr. Tapan Jayaswal, from the finance team, Ms. Prema Rajaraman, Global head, HR, and Mr. Ashish Khanna, Business Consultant, Financial Inclusion.



As you all are aware, Nucleus