Q3 2023 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Swati Ahuja - Nucleus Software Exports Limited - IR



Thanks, Pelcia. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Swati from Investor Relations team at Nucleus Software. A very warm welcome to all of you for this Nucleus Software earnings conference call for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022. For discussion, we have here from the management team, Mr. Vishnu R. Dusad, our Managing Director; Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO and Executive Director; Mr. Anurag Mantri, CFO and Executive Director; Dr. Ritika Dusad, Executive Director and Chief Innovative Officer; Mr. Brajesh Khandelwal, Vice President, Neo Business; Mrs. Ashwani Arora, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success Team; Mr. Tapan Jayaswal, Financial Controller.



As you all are aware, Nucleus Software does not provide any