Q4 2023 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Pelshia, the moderator of this call. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Nuclear Software quarterly earnings conference call.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over the conference to Swati Ahuja. Over to you, Swati.



Swati Ahuja - Nucleus Software Exports Limited - IR



Thanks, Pelshia. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Swati from Investor Relations team at Nuclear Software. A very warm welcome to all of you for this Nuclear Software earnings conference call for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.



For discussion, we have here from the management team, Mr. Vishnu Rampratap, our Managing Director; Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO and Executive Director; Mr. Anurag Mantri, CFO and Executive Director; Dr. Ritika Dusad, Executive Director and Chief Innovative Officer; Mr. Brajesh Khandelwal, Vice President; Mr. Ashish Khanna, Chief of Staff and Head of Marketing; and Mr. Tapan Jayaswal, Financial Controller.



As you all are aware, Nuclear Software does not provide any specific revenue