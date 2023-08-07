Q1 2024 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Swati Ahuja Nucleus Software Exports Ltd-IR



Thanks, Pelsia. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Swati from Investor Relations team at Nucleus Software. A very warm welcome to all of you for this Nucleus Software earnings conference call for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023.



For discussion, we have here from the management team, Mr. Vishnu R. Dusad, our Managing Director; Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO and Executive Director; Mr. Anurag Mantri, CFO and Executive Director; Dr. Ritika Dusad, Executive Director and Chief Innovative Officer; Mr. Pradeep Pahal, Chief Human Resource Officer; and Mr. Tapan Jayaswal, Financial Controller.



As you all are aware, Nucleus Software does not provide any specific revenue earning