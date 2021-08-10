Q1 2022 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Good evening to all. On behalf of Monarch Networth, we welcome you for Manappuram Finance Q1 FY '22 Results Con Call.



We have the entire management team of Manappuram on the call represented by Mr. V. P. Nandakumar sir, MD and CEO; Ms. Bindu ma'am, CFO; Mr. B. N. Raveendra Babu, MD, Asirvad Microfinance Limited; Mr. Yogesh, CFO, Asirvad Finance Limited (sic) [Asirvad Microfinance Limited]; Mr. K. Senthil Kumar, Head, Vehicle and Equipment Finance; Mr. Sandeep Kumar, COO, Manappuram Home Finance; and Mr. Bikash Kumar Mishra, CFO, Manappuram Home Finance.



Without taking much of the time,