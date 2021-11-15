Q2 2022 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / NTS GMT

We have with us today the entire senior management team of Manappuram to discuss the Q2 FY '22 results and also any queries that investors might have. So from Manappuram, we have Mr. Nandakumar, MD and CEO; and also Ms. Bindu, who is the CFO. Also, we have the senior management team from the respective subsidiaries, Asirvad and then Vehicle and Home Finance book.



I would now hand over the call to Mr. Nandakumar for opening remarks and then followed by questions and answers. Over to you, sir.



Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar -