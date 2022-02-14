Q3 2022 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Aalok Shah - Monarch Networth Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, Stephen. Good evening to all on behalf of Monarch, we are excited to have Manappuram Finance Limited's management team here with us to discuss on their Q3 FY '22 results and the future outlook. From the management side, we have Mr. P.V. Nandakumar, MD and CEO; Ms. Bindhu the CFO; Mr. B.N. Ravinder Babu, MD Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. Yogesh, the CFO, Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. [Suveen] CEO, Manappuram Home Finance; Mr. Mishra, our CFO, Manappuram Home Finance; and Mr. Senthil Kumar, Head of Vehicle and Equipment Finance. Without taking much of their time, I would request Nandakumar sir for their opening comments, post which we can get into Q&A