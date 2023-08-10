Q1 2024 Manappuram Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Manappuram Finance Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand over the conference to Mr. Sanket Chheda from DAM Capital. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you, and over to you.



Sanket Chheda - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you. Hello, and good evening to all of you. We are ready to discuss Manappuram Q1 FY '24 results. We have an entire management team with us, Mr. Vazhappully Nandakumar who is MD and CEO; A. Bindu, who is the CFO, Raveendra Babu, MD of Asirvad Microfinance; Mr. Rajesh who is the CFO; Mr. Kamal Parmar, Head of Vehicle business. Mr. Suveen, who is CEO; and Mr. Robin Karuvely who is the CFO. Without further ado, I'll hand the call over to Mr. Nandakumar for his opening remarks, post which we'll follow up with the question and answer. Over to you, sir.



Vazhappully Padmanabhan Nandakumar - Manappuram Finance