Q1 2024 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited 1Q FY '24 post results conference call hosted by B&K Securities. From V.S.T. Tillers management, we have with us today Mr. V.T. Ravindra, Managing Director; Mr. Antony Cherukara, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nitin Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions).



Nitin Agrawal - V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited - CFO



Yes. Thank you. Thank you, Jayaraj. Good evening. Welcome to you all to the Q1 result meeting. I'm Nitin Agrawal. So I hope the slides are visible to you. Yes. So this is a confidential statement about the forward-looking statement. I'll first talk about the company and the network which we have and a glimpse