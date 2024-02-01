Q3 2024 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to VST Tillers Tractors Limited 3Q, FY24 post-results conference call, hosted by B&K Securities. From the VST Tillers management, we have with us today, Mr. V.T Ravindra, the Managing Director' Mr. Antony Cherukara, the Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Nitin Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



(Operator Instructions) May I remind you of the Safe Harbor rules, the company may be making some forward looking statements that have to be understood in conjunction with the uncertainty and the risks that the company faces. Yeah over to you, sir.



Hello?



Nitin Agrawal - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



I hope we are audible.



Antony Cherukara - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



And is it presentation visible?



Operator



The presentation is not visible, but we can hear you, sir.



Nitin Agrawal - VST Tillers Tractors Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Okay.

