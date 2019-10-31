Oct 31, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Container Corporation of India Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IDFC Securities Limited. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from IDFC Securities.
Bhoomika Nair - IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst
Good morning, everyone. On behalf of IDFC Securities, I would like to welcome you to the Q2 FY '20 earnings call of CONCOR. The management today is being represented by Mr. Kalyana Rama, Managing Director. I'll now hand over the call to Mr. Rama for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Vennelakanti Kalyana Rama - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD
Yes, thank you, Bhoomika. Good morning to all of you. The second quarter results are out and in line with the economy, overall economy, we could not maintain our forecast guidance. So
